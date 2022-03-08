Mark C. Tuffin Sells 77,544 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KR traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 623,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,166,752. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $76,540,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.39.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

