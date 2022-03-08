Markforged (MKFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MKFG opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Markforged has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67.
In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last three months.
MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
Markforged Company Profile

