Markforged (MKFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MKFG opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Markforged has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

