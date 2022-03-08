Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.09).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.96) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.60. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.45).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

