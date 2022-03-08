Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.10 or 0.06618315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.50 or 0.99680307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

