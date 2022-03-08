Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.85 $4.22 billion $33.22 6.55 Marsh & McLennan Companies $19.82 billion 3.85 $3.14 billion $6.13 24.77

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marsh & McLennan Companies. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marsh & McLennan Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 7 5 0 2.31

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus target price of $245.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $156.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71% Marsh & McLennan Companies 15.86% 30.91% 9.55%

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Willis Towers Watson Public on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

