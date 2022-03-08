Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 242,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

