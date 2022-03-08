Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $935.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

