Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.65. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

