Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of SJT stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

