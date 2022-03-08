Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 8,456 iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000.

NYSEARCA:EPU opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

