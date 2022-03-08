Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 222,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $297.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.51.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

