Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $359.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.37. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.