Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Purchases 9,278 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 905,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

