Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.30. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 8,691 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $202.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
