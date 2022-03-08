Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.30. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 8,691 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $202.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.