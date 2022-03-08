Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group also posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $88.70. 120,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,399. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. Match Group has a 1 year low of $89.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.