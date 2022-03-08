Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Critical Survey

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $150.23, suggesting a potential upside of 68.46%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Maison Luxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.98 billion 8.52 $277.72 million $0.86 103.70 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 9.31% -69.07% 6.30% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Match Group beats Maison Luxe on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

