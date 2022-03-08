McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,765 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.