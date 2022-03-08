Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Trading Up 1.1%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 324.60 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 319.80 ($4.19). Approximately 791,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 650,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.40 ($4.15).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.42.
About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)
Recommended Stories
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.