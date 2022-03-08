MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.09.
MEG opened at C$19.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.04 and a 1 year high of C$20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 49.57.
About MEG Energy (Get Rating)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
