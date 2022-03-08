MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.09.

MEG opened at C$19.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.04 and a 1 year high of C$20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 49.57.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

