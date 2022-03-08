Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,070 shares of company stock worth $9,011,378. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 578,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,177. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

