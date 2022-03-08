Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.42.

FB opened at $187.47 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $187.28 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $510.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.77 and its 200-day moving average is $318.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

