Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $77,137.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,848,992 coins and its circulating supply is 79,848,894 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

