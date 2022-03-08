Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BrightView were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BrightView by 32.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of BV opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. BrightView’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

