Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $493.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

