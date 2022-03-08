Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $141,000 Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,711. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

