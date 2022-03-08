Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $154,000 Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.