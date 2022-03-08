Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 950 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,359,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of DCO opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.