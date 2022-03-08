Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 118949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market cap of C$66.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microbix Biosystems news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$192,150.

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

