Millennium Management LLC Acquires 247,552 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AKYA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91.

A number of research firms have commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

