Millennium Management LLC Acquires 547,689 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) by 994.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 356.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 400.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

