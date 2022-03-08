Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 491,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,392 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 1,161.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 222.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,201 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 27.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. Spok’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

