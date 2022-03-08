Millennium Management LLC Buys 38,360 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 745.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 336,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,285,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

