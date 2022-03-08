Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 915.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 368,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DouYu International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $570.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

