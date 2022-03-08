Millennium Management LLC Purchases 61,530 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,530 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Harsco by 94,976.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

