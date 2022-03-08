Mina (MINA) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Mina has a total market cap of $741.16 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.21 or 0.06638193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.96 or 1.00082024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 397,891,551 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

