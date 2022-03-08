Mirrored Twitter Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,240.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $153,240.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for $34.82 or 0.00090254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.10 or 0.06583941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,540.34 or 0.99896531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 124,801 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

