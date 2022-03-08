Mission Produce (AVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 431.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mission Produce by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVO. Citigroup cut their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Mission Produce (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.