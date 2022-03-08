Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $951.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mission Produce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,238,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mission Produce by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

