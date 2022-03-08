Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in February

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of MSHXF stock remained flat at $24.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a twelve month low of 23.75 and a twelve month high of 26.99.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Engages in the manufacture and sale of processed food products
