Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 3663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,828 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

