Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:MC opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

