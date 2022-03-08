MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.51)-($0.29) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.62). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.151-$1.181 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $539.94.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

