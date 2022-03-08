Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Monro by 37.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

