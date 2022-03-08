Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $219,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

HBAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

