Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $374,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,337 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 28.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

