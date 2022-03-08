Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SAP were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

SAP stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

