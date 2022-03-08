Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,125 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ambev were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,005,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 288,318 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $3,525,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

