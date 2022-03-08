Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 17,750 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

