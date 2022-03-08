Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,223 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $126,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CW opened at $154.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.72. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

