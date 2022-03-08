Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,872. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

